Red Wings' Petr Mrazek: Loses in relief Tuesday
Mrazek came on in relief of Jimmy Howard (leg) in Tuesday's game, allowing three goals on 15 shots in a 4-1 loss to Tampa Bay.
The Bolts have always had Mrazek's number -- in his career, he's 1-6-0 with an .859 save percentage against them. However, with Howard hurting again, the Czech netminder is in line to take over No. 1 duties in his absence. At the very minimum, Howard isn't expected to play Friday, meaning Mrazek will more than likely be in net against the low-scoring Panthers.
