Mrazek stopped 22 of 24 shots in Wednesday's 2-0 loss to Anaheim.

Unfortunately for fantasy owners looking for Mrazek to bounce back from consecutive losses, John Gibson was perfect on the other end. Even so, this rates as Mrazek's best start in terms of goals allowed and save percentage in more than a month. With Jimmy Howard (knee) out a number of weeks yet, the young Czech has a golden opportunity to show that he's still the guy who put up a .921 save mark last year. Perhaps the turn of the calendar to 2017 was the impetus he needed to get his game back together.