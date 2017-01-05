Red Wings' Petr Mrazek: Loses third straight despite solid effort
Mrazek stopped 22 of 24 shots in Wednesday's 2-0 loss to Anaheim.
Unfortunately for fantasy owners looking for Mrazek to bounce back from consecutive losses, John Gibson was perfect on the other end. Even so, this rates as Mrazek's best start in terms of goals allowed and save percentage in more than a month. With Jimmy Howard (knee) out a number of weeks yet, the young Czech has a golden opportunity to show that he's still the guy who put up a .921 save mark last year. Perhaps the turn of the calendar to 2017 was the impetus he needed to get his game back together.
More News
-
Red Wings' Petr Mrazek: Taking on Ducks as road starter Wednesday•
-
Red Wings' Petr Mrazek: Allows stumbling offense to score four in loss•
-
Red Wings' Petr Mrazek: Starting in net Tuesday•
-
Red Wings' Petr Mrazek: Loses in relief Tuesday•
-
Red Wings' Petr Mrazek: Earns win over Ducks•
-
Red Wings' Petr Mrazek: Scheduled to start against Ducks on Saturday•