Red Wings' Petr Mrazek: Makes 37 saves in loss
Mrazek got the nod Saturday against Columbus and turned away 37 shots in a 2-1 loss.
He was sharp, but his teammates offered him little support. Mrazek hasn't won since Feb. 4 and he has allowed 10 goals in three games since. Mrazek has struggled this season, just as the Wings have scuffled. He's a mediocre option for owners right now.
