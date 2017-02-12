Mrazek got the nod Saturday against Columbus and turned away 37 shots in a 2-1 loss.

He was sharp, but his teammates offered him little support. Mrazek hasn't won since Feb. 4 and he has allowed 10 goals in three games since. Mrazek has struggled this season, just as the Wings have scuffled. He's a mediocre option for owners right now.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
More NHL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola