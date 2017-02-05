Red Wings' Petr Mrazek: Makes 42 saves to blank Nashville
Mrazek stopped all 42 shots he faced in Saturday's 1-0 win against the Predators.
Mrazek posted his first shutout of the season and 10th of his career. He also improved to 5-0-0 all-time against the Predators. This was a pleasant surprise for Mrazek's fantasy owners since he entered the game allowing at least two goals in each of his past 15 appearances. Despite the shutout he remains more of a No. 2 backstop in most formats.
More News
-
Red Wings' Petr Mrazek: Will check in against Preds•
-
Red Wings' Petr Mrazek: Turns away 32 shots in win•
-
Red Wings' Petr Mrazek: Defending cage Friday•
-
Red Wings' Petr Mrazek: Allows four goals to Leafs•
-
Red Wings' Petr Mrazek: Slated to start Wednesday•
-
Red Wings' Petr Mrazek: Stops 34 shots in overtime loss•