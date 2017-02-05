Mrazek stopped all 42 shots he faced in Saturday's 1-0 win against the Predators.

Mrazek posted his first shutout of the season and 10th of his career. He also improved to 5-0-0 all-time against the Predators. This was a pleasant surprise for Mrazek's fantasy owners since he entered the game allowing at least two goals in each of his past 15 appearances. Despite the shutout he remains more of a No. 2 backstop in most formats.