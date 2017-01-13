Red Wings' Petr Mrazek: Pushes losing streak to six
Mrazek allowed four goals on 20 shots in Thursday's 5-2 loss to Dallas.
Mrazek was significantly outplayed by Stars counterpart Antti Niemi in a game that saw his Red Wings out-shoot the opposition 33-21. He has now dropped six consecutive decisions while holding opponents below three goals only once in his past 10 appearances. Things don't get any easier with a three-game homestand against the Penguins, Canadiens and Bruins coming up next.
