Mrazek is expected to man the home goal against the Maple Leafs on Wednesday, NHL.com reports.

Jimmy Howard is the only Red Wings goalie to have gone to work in back-to-back games, but he's still rehabbing a knee injury, so coach Jeff Blashill will hand the reins to Mrazek after rookie netminder Jared Coreau faced a whopping 49 shots in an overtime loss to Boston on Tuesday. It's been a trying campaign for Mrazek, who was strapped with an overtime loss to the Sabres his last time out and has looked out of sorts for most of the season -- his record stands at 10-11-5 with a 3.13 GAA and .895 save percentage; he's working with career-low peripheral marks and is still in pursuit of his first shutout of the campaign. Search for any viable alternatives before plugging Mrazek in your fantasy lineup.