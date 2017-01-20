Mrazek will start in goal Friday evening, facing the Sabres on the road.

It's been a trying season for the Czech goalie -- he's posted a 3.14 GAA and .894 save mark in 26 games, and continues to cede playing time to rookie Jared Coreau; those with shares in Mrazek had been hoping that Coreau wouldn't force an even timeshare with Jimmy Howard (knee) on IR, but that's pretty how the goalie picture has been painted in Detroit. The Red Wings are finally rolling after an inauspicious start to the season, having defeated tough teams in the Penguins, Canadiens and Bruins, respectively, so Mrazek may prove to be a sneaky option on a six-game slate Friday.