Mrazek will be in the blue paint for Tuesday's clash with Columbus, Ansar Khan of MLive.com reports.

The Czech netminder's last start was a shutout against the Predators on Saturday, but in Columbus he'll be taking on a much more prolific offensive team. After wrestling the starting job from Jimmy Howard last season, Mrazek has a 3.08 GAA and .899 save percentage in 2016-17, both of which are horrendous in today's NHL. Mrazek and the Wings will likely be facing an uphill battle Tuesday.