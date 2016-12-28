Mrazek will guard the crease in Tuesday's home matchup with the Sabres, Ansar Khan of MLive.com reports.

With Jimmy Howard out 4-6 weeks with a sprained MCL, Mrazek is due to see the majority of starts in net for the next month. The 24-year-old netminder has seen his production regress, going 9-7-3 with a 3.06 GAA and .899 save percentage through 20 games this season, after a 2015-16 campaign that saw him go 27-16-6 with a 2.33 GAA and .921 save percentage over 54 appearances. The Czech will have a great opportunity to produce against a Sabres offense that is averaging 2.12 goals per game, second-to-last in the NHL.