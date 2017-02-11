Mrazek led the team out for warmups and will start at home against Columbus on Saturday.

The 24-year-old will be looking to bounce back from the beating he took from Washington on Thursday (five goals, 30 shots). Mrazek hasn't been getting substantial defensive help, but unfortunately fantasy value doesn't accept excuses. He has only surpassed a .900 save percentage for one of the past five games, coupled by an unimpressive 3.18 GAA in that stretch. On the bright side, Mrazek does have a 2-2-1 record during these games. The Detroit backstop seems to be a high-risk, low-reward option.