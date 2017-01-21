Red Wings' Petr Mrazek: Stops 34 shots in overtime loss
Mrazek stopped 34 of 37 shots during Friday's overtime loss to Buffalo.
While Mrazek was a tough-luck loser Friday, he also entered the game with an underwhelming four wins, 3.59 GAA and .875 save percentage over his prior 11 starts. He had allowed fewer than three goals just twice during the disappointing stretch, too. Detroit is having its worst season in decades, and it's had a significant impact on Mrazek's fantasy value. At this point, he's nothing more than a fringe No. 2 netminder for your virtual club.
