Mrazek faced 43 shots and turned away 39 in Tuesday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Blackhawks.

Duncan Keith's power-play goal early in overtime took the shine off an otherwise fairly promising start for the Czech netminder, who responded pretty well to his biggest workload of the year. Still, he suffered his fifth consecutive loss, and Mrazek has only held the opposition under three goals in one of his last nine outings. Of course, the Wings' lackluster offense deserves to shoulder a share of the blame. Fortunately for Mrazek, rookie backup Jared Coreau hasn't been very good himself and Jimmy Howard (knee) will remain sidelined for at least a couple more weeks, so the 24-year-old should see continued opportunities to find his stride.