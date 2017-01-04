Mrazek will start in net Wednesday night for an away game against the Ducks.

This will be the first start to the new year for Mrazek, as the Red Wings went with rookie backup Jared Coreau in Sunday's Centennial Classic showdown with the Maple Leafs. Mrazek has struggled mightily this season -- he's gone 9-8-3 with a 3.11 and .896 save mark -- and has surrendered 12 goals over his last three appearances. The Czech goalie could surprise in this next one, though, as he's maintained a respectable 2.18 GAA with a pair of wins in four career starts against Anaheim.