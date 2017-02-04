Red Wings' Petr Mrazek: Turns away 32 shots in win
Mrazek saved 32 of 36 shots during Friday's win over the Islanders.
While it's nice to see Mrazek hit the scoresheet, this was the 12th time in his past 14 games he's allowed at least three goals. During the stretch, he boasts a disappointing .879 save percentage and 3.59 GAA. With his underwhelming numbers, and Detroit struggling to string together wins, Mrazek is far from a matchup-proof starter and is likely best reserved for favorable matchups only.
