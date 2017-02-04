Red Wings' Petr Mrazek: Will check in against Preds
Mrazek declared himself the starting road goalie for Saturday evening's tilt against the Predators, Helene St. James of the Detroit Free Press reports.
It certainly wasn't pretty, but the Czech backstop secured his 11th win of the season Friday night, setting aside 32 of 36 shots from the Islanders. No matter how he performs in this next game, Mrazek could see a reduced workload with the impending return of Jimmy Howard, who's down in the AHL and scheduled for a conditioning start against Milwaukee on Saturday.
