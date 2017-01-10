Red Wings' Petr Mrazek: Will have chance to right woes Tuesday
Mrazek will patrol the blue paint as Tuesday's road starter against the Blackhawks, NHL.com reports.
The 24-year-old backstop from Czechoslovakia has been finding wins hard to come by due to a couple of young defensemen working in front of him and his team's power play ranked last in the league. Fortunately for Mrazek, blueliner Mike Green (upper body) and two-way forward Justin Abdelkader (knee) will return from their respective injuries in this next contest. Winless in his last four outings, Mrazek probably needs a herculean effort from his allied skaters to move past the Blackhawks, who have won three straight games with a plus-5 goal differential over that span.
