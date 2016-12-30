Sheahan is not in the lineup for Thursday's road tilt with the Senators due to an upper-body injury, Helene St. James of the Detroit Free Press reports.

Red Wings' GM Ken Holland is saying that Sheahan is merely day-to-day and with two off-days in front of him, there's a chance the center could return for Sunday's contest with the Maple Leafs. The 25-year-old Ontario native will look to ramp up his production when he eventually returns to the lineup as he's managed just four assists and no goals since the start of November.