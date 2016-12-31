Red Wings' Riley Sheahan: Game-time call Sunday
Sheahan (upper body) will be a game-time decision for Sunday's Centennial Classic draw against the Maple Leafs, Ansar Khan of MLive.com reports.
Sheahan would probably benefit from taking the day off for a mental break, as the utility man is frequently getting burned defensively with a minus-14 rating through 35 games. But at the same time, we wouldn't blame him for wanting to play in this inaugural outdoor event. If he does work his way past the injury in time for the next game, the thought is that he would replace Tomas Jurco on the third line.
