Red Wings coach Jeff Blashill is uncertain of Sheahan's (upper body) status for the Centennial Classic match with the Maple Leafs on New Year's Day, Ansar Khan of MLive.com reports.

The utility pivot missed the last game against the Senators with the ailment, but fantasy owners likely shied away from Sheahan long before he went down. A sixth-year skater from Ontario, Sheahan has posted a measly six assists to go along with a team-low minus-14 rating in 35 games.