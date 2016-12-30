Red Wings' Riley Sheahan: Questionable for Sunday's Centennial Classic
Red Wings coach Jeff Blashill is uncertain of Sheahan's (upper body) status for the Centennial Classic match with the Maple Leafs on New Year's Day, Ansar Khan of MLive.com reports.
The utility pivot missed the last game against the Senators with the ailment, but fantasy owners likely shied away from Sheahan long before he went down. A sixth-year skater from Ontario, Sheahan has posted a measly six assists to go along with a team-low minus-14 rating in 35 games.
More News
-
Red Wings' Riley Sheahan: Day-to-day with upper-body ailment•
-
Red Wings' Riley Sheahan: Shows up in win•
-
Red Wings' Riley Sheahan: Dishes out six hits•
-
Red Wings' Riley Sheahan: Offensive struggles continue•
-
Red Wings' Riley Sheahan: Bags two apples Wednesday•
-
Red Wings' Riley Sheahan: Turning heads in preseason•