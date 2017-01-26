Sheehan has just seven points -- all assists -- in 47 games this year.

In addition to the goose egg in the goal column, Sheehan has skated to a hideous minus-17 rating. It's the second straight year the 2010 first-rounder has experienced a decline, as he went from 36 points two seasons ago to 25 in 2015-16, and is currently on pace for a paltry 12.