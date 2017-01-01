Red Wings' Riley Sheahan: Will play Sunday
Sheahan will play in Sunday's Centennial Classic against Toronto, Ansar Khan of MLive reports.
After missing Thursday's game, the forward will return in Toronto. With only six points, all assists, in 35 games, Sheahan has had a bad year, and he shouldn't be played in fantasy until he shows signs of improving.
