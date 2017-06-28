Russo received a qualifying offer from the Red Wings on Monday, MLive.com reports.

This means that Russo is set to become a restricted free agent July 1, with the Red Wings retaining exclusive negotiation rights for the defenseman. He's reportedly eligible for contract arbitration, but don't expect the 24-year-old to hook a lucrative deal since he went pointless in his first 19 NHL games this past season.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
More NHL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
  • connor-mcdavid-1400.jpg

    Roster Trends

    Want to see which players are being added off the waiver wire? Check out our Roster Trends...

  • logan-couture-1400.jpg

    Player news

    Want to stay up to speed with all the happenings from around the NHL that could affect your...

  • braden-holtby-1400.jpg

    Draft Prep: Goalie tiers

    The elite goaltender tier is two studs deep -- Carey Price, Braden Holtby. After that come...