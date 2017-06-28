Red Wings' Robbie Russo: Gets qualifying offer
Russo received a qualifying offer from the Red Wings on Monday, MLive.com reports.
This means that Russo is set to become a restricted free agent July 1, with the Red Wings retaining exclusive negotiation rights for the defenseman. He's reportedly eligible for contract arbitration, but don't expect the 24-year-old to hook a lucrative deal since he went pointless in his first 19 NHL games this past season.
