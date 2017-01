Ott is dealing with a shoulder injury that will see him go on injured reserve, MLive.com reports.

The gritty Ott's placement on IR will clear a roster spot for Darren Helm, who is close to returning from a shoulder injury of his own. Ott's recorded 56 PIM and 80 hits in 37 games, but unless your fantasy league hands out tons of points for the rough stuff, he won't be worth retaining through this injury.