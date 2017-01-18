Ott has hit the scoresheet just once in the last 18 games, giving him four points in 37 contests this season.

The veteran agitator does have 28 PIM and 41 hits during that span, but he hasn't been helpful otherwise while averaging 10:45 of ice time per game. Ott used to be good for between 35 and 40 points along with triple-digit PIM in the prime of his career with Dallas, but he doesn't make much of a fantasy impact these days while occupying a depth role in Motown.