Red Wings' Thomas Vanek: Expected to suit up Wednesday

According to general manager Ken Holland, Vanek (lower body) should be in the lineup against the Maple Leafs on Tuesday, Chuck Pleiness of the Macomb Daily reports.

Of all the injuries the Wings have dealt with this season, an extended absence for Vanek could have been one of the most significant considering he has averaged a point per game in his last 16 outings. The winger returns after being sidelined for just one contest and will likely resume the top-six role he has had for much of the season. Additionally, the veteran figures to be back on Detroit's power play where he has three goals and four helpers while seeing 2:55 of ice time per night with the man advantage.