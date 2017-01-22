Red Wings' Thomas Vanek: Leaves game Sunday

Vanek (groin) left Sunday's game after getting hit with a puck in the first period and won't return.

The 33-year-old has been one of the Red Wings' most productive forwards this season with 31 points in 35 games, and the team and fantasy owners alike will be hit hard if he misses extended time. Detroit's next game is Tuesday in Boston, so more information about Vanek's status for that game should come out before puck drop.