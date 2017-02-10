Red Wings' Thomas Vanek: Marks scoresheet with two helpers

Vanek assisted on a pair of goals -- one on the power play -- in Thursday's 6-3 loss to Washington.

He helped out on both of linemate Andreas Athanasiou's tallies, giving Vanek four points in four games on the heels of a four-game skid without a point. The veteran winger's having a season of redemption; we haven't seen him rack up points at such a fine rate (.83 per game) since 2013-14. Use him well, but be aware of his fragility; Vanek's already missed a chunk of time to injury this season.