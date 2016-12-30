Red Wings' Thomas Vanek: Master of deflection strikes again
Vanek opened the scoring in Thursday night's eventual 3-2 overtime win over the Senators.
That's goal No. 7 for the first-year Red Wing. Vanek stepped in front of teammate Brendan Smith's shot and perfectly angled the lumber to ramp the puck into the twine -- he's made a living out of those types of scores. The Austrian has been Detroit's most efficient scorer, having accumulated 20 points in only 25 games. You could do much worse than have him as one of your top-two forwards.
