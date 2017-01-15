Red Wings' Thomas Vanek: Rolling along five-game point streak

Vanek scored a goal and added an assist during Saturday's win over Pittsburgh to extend his point streak to five games.

In the midst of a bounce-back campaign, the veteran winger has an impressive 11 goals and 29 points through 32 games. Additionally, Vanek's 3.47 points per 60 minutes rank fourth in the league among all skaters with at least 400 minutes this season. While Vanek can sustain an offensive decline and still remain a strong fantasy asset, this might also be a sell-high spot, so don't be shy to field offers.