Red Wings' Thomas Vanek: Stays hot against Habs

Vanek scored the lone goal in Monday's win over Detroit.

A couple injuries have been the only thing to slow Vanek down this season, as the 32-year-old winger has an impressive 12 goals, 30 points and 78 shots through 33 games. He's having his best offensive showing since registering 41 points through 38 games during the lockout-shortened 2012-13 campaign. Additionally, among all players with at least 400 minutes entering Monday's games, Vanek's 3.61 points per 60 minutes rank second in the league behind only Sidney Crosby. Vanek's a must-own player in all fantasy settings.