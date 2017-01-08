Red Wings' Thomas Vanek: Stays hot in losing cause

Vanek netted his 10th goal of the season and added an assist in Saturday's loss to the Sharks.

Vanek is going through a very productive stretch right now, notching five goals and eight points in his last seven games. He's now got 25 points in 29 games on the season and has been a dangerous weapon on the power play. He's locked into a top-six role and producing consistently, so Vanek makes for a very safe and solid fantasy option right now.