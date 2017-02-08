Red Wings' Thomas Vanek: Tallies man-advantage marker

Vanek crashed the net on the man advantage Tuesday for the game-tying goal against the visiting Blue Jackets, though the Red Wings ended up losing in overtime, 3-2.

The Austrian has been quite the find for the Red Wings at $2.6 million on a one-year deal. He currently leads the team with 13 goals, and with 20 helpers certainly would be closer to pressing captain Henrik Zetterberg for the points lead had he not been limited by injuries at various parts of the season. Vanek is a net-front presence who also factors in on the man advantage, so consider using him as a complementary fantasy forward to any elite skaters that may be lighting it up on your virtual roster.