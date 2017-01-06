Red Wings' Thomas Vanek: Two goals Thursday

Vanek scored twice Thursday in Los Angeles.

Vanek potted both of his goals in the first period of a 4-0 win. The 32-year-old sniper has scored four times in his past five appearances, and is halfway to last season's total of 18 goals despite playing in just 28 games thus far.

