Red Wings' Thomas Vanek: Two goals Thursday
Vanek scored twice Thursday in Los Angeles.
Vanek potted both of his goals in the first period of a 4-0 win. The 32-year-old sniper has scored four times in his past five appearances, and is halfway to last season's total of 18 goals despite playing in just 28 games thus far.
