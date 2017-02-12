Red Wings' Thomas Vanek: Uncertain for Sunday's contest
Vanek (ankle) is a question mark for Sunday's game against the Wild, George Sipple of the Detroit Free Press reports.
A player fell on Vanek's left ankle and he was forced out of the game for a while. Eventually he returned and finished the game, but head coach Jeff Blashill said he was uncertain if Vanek would be available Sunday. If you're in a daily pool allowing daily moves it is a good idea to reserve Vanek to be on the safe side. Avoid him in DFS, too.
