Red Wings' Thomas Vanek: Will not play Tuesday

Vanek (lower body) didn't travel with the team to Boston, and won't play in Tuesday's game, Helene St. James of the Detroit Free Press reports.

With 31 points in 36 games, Vanek has exceeded most expectations so far this year and been a solid fantasy player. His absence will likely give Luke Glendening a bump in minutes. The 33-year-old will have another chance to return on Wednesday against Toronto, but if he's unable to go for that contest, the next game isn't until Jan. 31.