Red Wings' Thomas Vanek: Won't play Sunday

Vanek (ankle) will miss Sunday's contest in Minnesota, Helene St. James of the Detroit Free Press reports.

With 36 points in 43 games, Vanek has been one of the few bright spots on an otherwise shoddy Red Wings offense. After playing through the injury he sustained in Saturday's 2-1 loss, he wasn't able to go in Minnesota. His next chance to return will come Wednesday against St. Louis.

