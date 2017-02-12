Red Wings' Thomas Vanek: Won't play Sunday
Vanek (ankle) will miss Sunday's contest in Minnesota, Helene St. James of the Detroit Free Press reports.
With 36 points in 43 games, Vanek has been one of the few bright spots on an otherwise shoddy Red Wings offense. After playing through the injury he sustained in Saturday's 2-1 loss, he wasn't able to go in Minnesota. His next chance to return will come Wednesday against St. Louis.
More News
-
Red Wings' Thomas Vanek: Uncertain for Sunday's contest•
-
Red Wings' Thomas Vanek: Marks scoresheet with two helpers•
-
Red Wings' Thomas Vanek: Tallies man-advantage marker•
-
Red Wings' Thomas Vanek: Expected to suit up Wednesday•
-
Red Wings' Thomas Vanek: Will not play Tuesday•
-
Red Wings' Thomas Vanek: Leaves game Sunday•