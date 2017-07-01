McCollum was traded back to the Red Wings organization Saturday, with a conditional draft pick awarded to the Flames, Ansar Khan of MLive.com reports.

The Flames had actually loaned the minor-league tender to AHL Charlotte last March, which goes to show that he wasn't needed by a Calgary team that's been busy grooming a top goalie prospect in Jon Gillies. As for McCollum, Detroit selected him with the 30th overall pick in the 2008 draft, but he's played in just three NHL games to date and hasn't had the pleasure of doing so since the 2014-15 campaign.

