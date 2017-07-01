Red Wings' Tom McCollum: Reeled back by Detroit
McCollum was traded back to the Red Wings organization Saturday, with a conditional draft pick awarded to the Flames, Ansar Khan of MLive.com reports.
The Flames had actually loaned the minor-league tender to AHL Charlotte last March, which goes to show that he wasn't needed by a Calgary team that's been busy grooming a top goalie prospect in Jon Gillies. As for McCollum, Detroit selected him with the 30th overall pick in the 2008 draft, but he's played in just three NHL games to date and hasn't had the pleasure of doing so since the 2014-15 campaign.
More News
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
-
Roster Trends
Want to see which players are being added off the waiver wire? Check out our Roster Trends...
-
Player news
Want to stay up to speed with all the happenings from around the NHL that could affect your...
-
Draft Prep: Goalie tiers
The elite goaltender tier is two studs deep -- Carey Price, Braden Holtby. After that come...
-
Draft Prep: Forward tiers
Where should you find your forwards of choice in your draft? Here's a guide on where players...
-
Draft Prep: Defenseman tiers
The blue line has dramatically more talent, and here's the way it breaks down tier by tier...
-
Draft Day Sleepers
Looking for a hidden gem on Draft Day? Look no further. Evan Berofsky has you covered with...