Jurco has served 10 of the last 12 games as a healthy scratch.

After playing in 44, 63 and 36 games in each of the last three seasons, Jurco has suited up in just 11 thus far in 2016-17. The fact that he's yet to record a point certainly hasn't helped, and he really hasn't done much else of note during the 10:23 of ice time he's averaged when in the lineup. Furthermore, he's spent the last six games in the press box and it's anybody's guess as to when he might get the nod again for fourth-line duty.