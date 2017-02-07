Jurco is projected to suit up Tuesday night against the Blue Jackets, Helene St. James of the Detroit Free Press reports.

Jurco's on track to assume the fourth-line spot on the left wing commonly occupied by Steve Ott -- who was activated from IR after dealing with a shoulder injury, but evidently is being eased back into the fold. There is no fantasy value in a guy who's skated to a minus-6 rating without any points in 14 games, though this nugget is relevant to fans of the Winged Wheel, who should know that the team isn't as physical when Jurco is out there in place of Ott.