Red Wings' Tomas Jurco: Returning to Tuesday's lineup
Jurco will suit up for Tuesday's Original Six clash in Boston, his first game since Jan. 4.
The 24-year-old Slovak is undoubtedly talented, but has failed to produce on a consistent basis for the Wings since recording eight goals and seven assists in 36 games as a rookie in 2013-14. With fellow wingers Dylan Larkin (upper body) and Thomas Vanek (lower body) out with injury, Jurco will have a chance to strut his stuff and should get a look on Detroit's second powerplay unit.
