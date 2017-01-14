Red Wings' Tomas Tatar: Bum shoulder affecting play

Tatar plans to play through pain in his left shoulder, though he intends on delaying surgery until the offseason, The Detroit News reports.

"It's limited (currently) but it doesn't really hurt, it's on and off," Tatar said. "It's become a little issue for sure. I'm trying to do the best (possible), and keep playing and be good to go every day." While it's commendable that Tatar-- with 19 points in 42 games -- has the mental drive to play through the pain, we wonder if he'll have a change of heart if the Red Wings end up seeing their playoff streak of 25 straight seasons come to an end early. Currently, Detroit is in last place in the Atlantic Division and tied with the Islanders for the fewest points in the Western Conference. At the very least, the is a situation worth monitoring if you're relying on Tatar in fantasy.