Red Wings' Tomas Tatar: Contract tendered

Tatar (shoulder) received a qualifying offer from the Red Wings on Monday, MLive.com reports.

The sniper needs just one more goal to reach 100 after 345 career contests, and his logging a career high in ice time (17:17) this past season -- nearly three full minutes more than the 2015-17 campaign -- shows that he has top-six upside. Don't expect to see Tatar in shorthanded situations, but he's a perennial power-play contributor. Not much has been made of the Czech winger's shoulder injury other than the news from April that he should be good to go for training camp this fall.

