Red Wings' Tomas Tatar: Finds back of net Thursday

Tatar sent Thursday's game against the Senators to overtime with his eighth goal of the season. The Red Wings would prevail, 3-2.

Tatar is a fan favorite in Detroit -- he's smart, flashy, and you can apply several puns to the skilled sniper's alliterative name. However, Tatar is terribly inconsistent from one game to the next. Case in point: only twice this season has he gone on a scoring streak, and three games is the longest that he's been able to stretch a run of points. His random offensive outbursts make him a high-risk / high-reward option in daily fantasy.