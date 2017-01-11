Red Wings' Tomas Tatar: Good to go for Thursday

Tatar was unable to take part in Wednesday's practice for an undisclosed reason, but is fully expected to play in Thursday's game against the Stars, Helene St. James of the Detroit Free Press reports.

The details surrounding Tatar's absence from Thursday's practice remain unclear, although it doesn't appear to be injury related, which is good news for the 26-year-old winger. Look for him to take on his normal role Thursday, after putting up nine goals and 10 assists over 41 games so far this season.