Red Wings' Tomas Tatar: Heading for arbitration
Tatar (shoulder) will file for salary arbitration ahead of Wednesday's deadline, Ansar Khan of MLive.com reports.
Red Wings GM Ken Holland must find a way to retain Tatar, as well as up-and-coming pivot Andreas Atahanasiou. According to CapFriendly, the Wings have just $2.278 million in current cap space -- which is problematic considering Tatar's last deal alone was valued at $2.75 million annually over three years, and his leading the team with 25 goals this past season makes him due for a raise. As it stands, goaltenders Jimmy Howard and Petr Mrazek have a combined $9.29 million against the cap in 2017-18, thus flipping one of those contracts in a trade seemingly would help the cap situation in Motown. Unfortunately for Holland, that's easier said than done.
