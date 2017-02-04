Red Wings' Tomas Tatar: Helps out with two assists against New York

Tatar collected two assists during Friday's win over the Islanders.

With 12 points through his past 16 games, Tatar is beginning to provide more consistent scoring. However, the 26-year-old winger has an uphill climb to match his career-best numbers from the 2014-15 campaign (29 goals and 56 points). He's currently presenting some value in daily contests, but you'll want to be picky about the matchup, and Tatar is likely best left to deep seasonal leagues at this stage of the game.