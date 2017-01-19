Red Wings' Tomas Tatar: Posts three points in win over Boston
Tatar scored a goal and added two assists with plus-4 rating during Monday's win over Boston.
It was a rare offensive outburst for the 26-year-old winger, as Tatar is currently having his worst statistical season since becoming a regular during the 2013-14 campaign. With a top-six role and power-play time, though, there is potential for Tatar to pick up his production. However, he's also playing through a shoulder injury and hoping to delay surgery until the offseason. There's a risk he shuts his season down if Detroit begins to play meaningless games, which looks likely at this stage of the game.
