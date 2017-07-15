Red Wings' Tomas Tatar: Reports no restrictions following shoulder surgery
Tatar, who's seeking a new contract as a restricted free agent, told Slovakian news source sport.sk that he can practice "at full speed," despite having shoulder surgery this past April, MLive.com reports.
The Czech winger reportedly turned down an offer from the Red Wings of five years and $5 million per season, but he maintains that his relationship with GM Ken Holland is "excellent" and added that he'd like to stay in Motown. Evidently progressing well from his shoulder ailment, Tatar can focus primarily on his upcoming arbitration hearing, which will take place next week in the likely event that the two sides don't agree on a new deal beforehand.
