Red Wings' Tomas Tatar: Seeking long-term extension
Tatar's (shoulder) asking price to remain with the Red Wings is now said to be around 6-to-7 years and $6 million per season, MLive.com reports.
At this rate, the Slovakian sniper will appear before a judge at an arbitration hearing next week, but that doesn't necessarily mean the two sides will stop negotiating in the meantime. Still, Tatar understandably feels that he's due for a significant raise after leading the team with 75 goals over the life of his recently expired three-year contract valued at $2.75 million annually.
More News
-
Red Wings' Tomas Tatar: Not close to extension•
-
Red Wings' Tomas Tatar: Heading for arbitration•
-
Red Wings' Tomas Tatar: Contract tendered•
-
Red Wings' Tomas Tatar: Shielded from Golden Knights•
-
Red Wings' Tomas Tatar: Going under knife to repair shoulder•
-
Red Wings' Tomas Tatar: Secures 25th tally as home barn closes•
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
-
Roster Trends
Want to see which players are being added off the waiver wire? Check out our Roster Trends...
-
Player news
Want to stay up to speed with all the happenings from around the NHL that could affect your...
-
Draft Prep: Goalie tiers
The elite goaltender tier is two studs deep -- Carey Price, Braden Holtby. After that come...
-
Draft Prep: Forward tiers
Where should you find your forwards of choice in your draft? Here's a guide on where players...
-
Draft Prep: Defenseman tiers
The blue line has dramatically more talent, and here's the way it breaks down tier by tier...
-
Draft Day Sleepers
Looking for a hidden gem on Draft Day? Look no further. Evan Berofsky has you covered with...