Red Wings' Tomas Tatar: Seeking long-term extension

Tatar's (shoulder) asking price to remain with the Red Wings is now said to be around 6-to-7 years and $6 million per season, MLive.com reports.

At this rate, the Slovakian sniper will appear before a judge at an arbitration hearing next week, but that doesn't necessarily mean the two sides will stop negotiating in the meantime. Still, Tatar understandably feels that he's due for a significant raise after leading the team with 75 goals over the life of his recently expired three-year contract valued at $2.75 million annually.