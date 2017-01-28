Red Wings' Tomas Tatar: Subject of trade rumors

Tatar will be a restricted free agent at the end of this season, and there's been speculation from The Hockey Writers that he could wind up in Philadelphia.

We'll preface our take on Tatar by reminding you that this is nothing but a rumor, but a trade to the Flyers would make sense given that the Red Wings' gaudy playoff streak of 25 straight seasons is in jeopardy of being snapped, and this is a team that had little choice but to waive minor-league forward phenom Teemu Pulkkinen -- he's contributed 27 points in 35 games with the AHL's Wild -- ahead of the season. Tatar's contract will expire this summer, at which point the Red Wings will also need to come to terms on a new deal with young guns like the crafty Andreas Athanasiou -- who will be restricted like Tatar -- as well as deciding what to do with a scoring leader in veteran Thomas Vanek, who can freely hit the open market. Remember, Tatar amassed 50 goals over a two-year span between 2014-16, and with Philly currently ranked 14th in goals per game, that squad could use another complement to the likes of captain Claude Giroux to gain ground in an ultra-competitive Metropolitan Division. The team from the Motor City desperately needs a power-play defenseman, and the Flyers are well-equipped with puck-movers on the back line. As reported by the Chicago Sun-Times, Tatar could also be of interest to the Blackhawks.